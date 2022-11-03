NEW YORK (PIX11) — Dozens of streets across the five boroughs will be closed on Sunday as runners hit the streets for the annual TCS New York City Marathon.

The 51st annual marathon will kick off at 8 a.m. for the wheelchair division. For a detailed list of start times, click here.

The marathon starts on the Verrazano Bridge. Runners make their way through all five boroughs, ending in Manhattan’s Central Park.

The following streets will be subject to closure. Closures and times are subject to change at the discretion of NYPD:

THE BRONX:

The following streets will be closed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

135th Street between Willis Avenue and Alexander Avenue

138th Street between Alexander Avenue and Morris Avenue

138th Street between Rider Avenue and Madison Avenue Bridge

140th Street between Morris Avenue and Rider Avenue

Alexander Avenue between 135th Street and 138th Street

Morris Avenue between 138th Street and 140th Street

Rider Avenue between 140th Street and 138th Street

BROOKLYN:

The following streets will be closed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

4th Avenue between 92nd Street and Flatbush Avenue

6th Avenue between 74th and 75th Street/Bay Ridge Parkway

7th Avenue between 74th and 79th Street

74th Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue

92nd Street between Dahlgren Place and 4th Avenue

94th Street between Fort Hamilton Parkway and 4th Avenue (North-bound)

Bay Ridge Parkway between 7th Avenue and 4th Avenue

Bedford Avenue between Lafayette Avenue and Nassau Avenue

Dahlgren Place between Verrazano Bridge and 92nd Street (North Bound)

Flatbush Avenue between 4th Avenue and Lafayette Avenue

Fort Hamilton Parkway between 92nd Street and 94th Street

Greenpoint Avenue between Manhattan Avenue and McGuiness Boulevard

Lafayette Avenue between Flatbush Avenue and Bedford Avenue

Manhattan Avenue between Nassau Avenue and Greenpoint Avenue

McGuiness Boulevard between Greenpoint Avenue and 48th Avenue

Nassau Avenue between Bedford Avenue/Lorimer Street and Manhattan Avenue

MANHATTAN:

The following streets will be closed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

1st Avenue between 59th Street and Willis Avenue Bridge

5th Avenue between 120th Street and 90th Street

5th Avenue between 139th Street and 124th Street

59th Street between 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue

90th Street between 5th Ave and East Drive (Central Park South-bound)

120th Street between Mount Morris Park West and 5th Avenue

124th Street between Madison Avenue and Mount Morris Park West

Broadway between W 60th and W 65th Streets

Central Park Driveway Central Park South between 5th Ave and 8th Ave (Central Park West)

East Drive between 90th Street and Central Park South

Mount Morris Park West between 124th Street between 120th Street

West Drive (To Finish at Tavern on the Green)

The following streets will be closed from 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the NYC Marathon Family Reunion

61st Street between Central Park West and Broadway

62nd Street between Central Park West and Broadway

63rd Street between Central Park West and Broadway

64th Street between Central Park West and Broadway

65th Street between Central Park West and Broadway

66th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

67th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

68th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

69th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

70th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

71st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

72nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

73rd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

74th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

75th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

76th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

77th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

Broadway between Columbus Circle & West 65th Streets

Central Park West & Columbus Circle Central Park West between 59th Street and 81 Street

Central Park West between West 77 Street and West 81 Street

QUEENS:

The following streets will be closed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

10th Street between Vernon Boulevard and 44th Drive

23rd Street between Queens Plaza South and Queens Plaza North

44th Drive between 10th Street and Hunter Street

48th Avenue between 11th Street and Vernon Boulevard

Crescent Street between Hunter Street and Queens Plaza South

Hunter Street between 44th Drive and Crescent Street

Queens Plaza North between Crescent Street and 23rd Street

Queens Plaza South between Crescent Street and 23rd Street

Vernon Boulevard between 48th Avenue and 10th Street

STATEN ISLAND:

The following streets will be closed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Bay Street between Richmond Terrace and School Road

Fingerboard Road between Bay Street and Tompkins Avenue

Lily Pond Avenue between Staten Island Expressway and McClean Avenue

McClean Avenue between Lily Pond Avenue and New York Avenue

School Road between Bay Street and Staten Island Expressway

Tompkins Avenue between Fingerboard Road and School Road

BRIDGE AND HIGHWAY CLOSURES:

Manhattan and Bronx Bridges:

Madison Avenue Bridge: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Willis Avenue Bridge: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Manhattan and Queens Bridges:

Ed Koch (Queensboro) Bridge (lower level): 6:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Brooklyn to Queens Bridges:

Pulaski Bridge (southbound): 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Brooklyn Highways:

Brooklyn Queens Expressway (Southbound) between Verrazano Bridge and 79th Street: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Brooklyn to Staten Island Bridges:

Verrazano-Narrows Bridge:

Upper Level (both ways): 11:30 p.m. (Nov. 5) through 4 p.m. (Nov. 6)

Lower Level (both ways): 6:30 a.m. to 2 p..

Midpoint: 11:30 p.m. (Nov. 5) through 4 p.m. (Nov. 6)

Bridge Exit to 92nd Street: 11:30 p.m. (Nov. 5) through 4 p.m. (Nov. 6)

CENTRAL PARK CLOSURES:

Central Park Transverse Roads are closed to weekend traffic. The 86th Street Transverse Road will remain open.

No buses will be allowed to cross 5th Avenue during the race.

The following road closures will be in effect on Sunday, Nov. 6:

65th Street Transverse Road will be closed from 12 a.m. to 8 p.m.

79th Street Transverse Road will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

96th Street Transverse Road will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

USING MTA BUSES AND SUBWAYS ON RACE DAY:

Runners headed to Staten Island via the ferry can take the no. 1 train to South Ferry or the numbers 4 or 5 to Bowling Green, then walk to Whitehall Ferry Terminal.

Shuttle bus service will be available in Staten Island. The buses will take runners directly from the ferry terminal to School Road at Bay Street in Staten Island.

You can also follow @MTA and other MTA accounts on Twitter for alerts and updates. Customers are advised to check the the MTA website or the MYmta app for day-of details and service changes.