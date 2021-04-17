New York City launches walk-in vaccinations without appointment for those 50 and older

NEW YORK — New York City has expanded their vaccination program to allow walk-up appointments for those age 50 and older, beginning Friday.
Residents 50 and over can go to one of 31 sites across the five boroughs and get a vaccination, without scheduling in advance. Previously, walk-in appointments were only for New Yorkers 75 and older.
“Our priority for the next few months is clear: we need to vaccinate as many New Yorkers as possible,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio. “By making it easier for New Yorkers 50 and older to get vaccinated, we are on our way to fully vaccinating five million New Yorkers by June.”
Starting today, the city-run sites offering walk-up appointments to New Yorkers 50 and older are:
BRONX
- Bronx Co-Op City Dreiser Community Center
- Northeast Bronx YMCA (Edenwald)
- South Bronx Educational Campus
- West Bronx Gymnasium
- Lehman College – Apex Center
- Bathgate Contract Postal Station
BROOKLYN
- Coney Island YMCA
- Teachers Prep High School
- Starrett City
- Flatbush YMCA
- Bushwick Educational Campus
- Event Space at City Point
- Brooklyn Army Terminal
MANHATTAN
- Ford Foundation
- NFL Experience Times Square
- Yeshiva University
- City College
- Essex Crossing
- Abyssinian Baptist Church
- Fulton Senior Community Center / Hudson Guild
QUEENS
- Modell’s – Queens Center Mall
- Korean Community Services
- Beach Channel Educational Campus
- Long Island City Vaccine Site (Plaxall)
- Queens Public Library – Flushing Library
- Queens Public Library – Ozone Park
STATEN ISLAND
- Former Babies R Us – Staten Island Mall
- Citi Field
- Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex
- Empire Outlets
- St. Thomas St. Joseph’s School
New Yorkers can schedule appointments and locate their nearest vaccine site by visiting nyc.gov/vaccinefinder or calling 1-877-VAX-4-NYC. The City will be sharing this opportunity widely through local partners and CBOs, as well as through social media, website promotion, and robocalls.