New York City launches walk-in vaccinations without appointment for those 50 and older

Maria Meneses, left, speaks with Mixteca community organizer Nicole Rojas while waiting to get a COVID-19 vaccination in a mobile vaccination van parked on a street in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn, Monday, March 29, 2021, in New York. As part of New York City’s ongoing efforts to increase access to the COVID-19 vaccine citywide, NYC Test & Trace Corps added mobile vaccination to its community vaccine clinic program Monday, launching a clinic-on-wheels with community partner Mixteca, a community organization serving the Spanish-speaking and indigenous Latin American population in the area. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK — New York City has expanded their vaccination program to allow walk-up appointments for those age 50 and older, beginning Friday.

Residents 50 and over can go to one of 31 sites across the five boroughs and get a vaccination, without scheduling in advance. Previously, walk-in appointments were only for New Yorkers 75 and older.

“Our priority for the next few months is clear: we need to vaccinate as many New Yorkers as possible,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio. “By making it easier for New Yorkers 50 and older to get vaccinated, we are on our way to fully vaccinating five million New Yorkers by June.”

Starting today, the city-run sites offering walk-up appointments to New Yorkers 50 and older are:

BRONX

Bronx Co-Op City Dreiser Community Center

Northeast Bronx YMCA (Edenwald)

South Bronx Educational Campus

West Bronx Gymnasium

Lehman College – Apex Center

Bathgate Contract Postal Station

BROOKLYN

Coney Island YMCA

Teachers Prep High School

Starrett City

Flatbush YMCA

Bushwick Educational Campus

Event Space at City Point

Brooklyn Army Terminal

MANHATTAN

Ford Foundation

NFL Experience Times Square

Yeshiva University

City College

Essex Crossing

Abyssinian Baptist Church

Fulton Senior Community Center / Hudson Guild

QUEENS

Modell’s – Queens Center Mall

Korean Community Services

Beach Channel Educational Campus

Long Island City Vaccine Site (Plaxall)

Queens Public Library – Flushing Library

Queens Public Library – Ozone Park

STATEN ISLAND

Former Babies R Us – Staten Island Mall

Citi Field

Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex

Empire Outlets

St. Thomas St. Joseph’s School

New Yorkers can schedule appointments and locate their nearest vaccine site by visiting nyc.gov/vaccinefinder or calling 1-877-VAX-4-NYC. The City will be sharing this opportunity widely through local partners and CBOs, as well as through social media, website promotion, and robocalls.