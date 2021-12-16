New York City itself tops worst landlords list once again; see who else to watch out for

NEW YORK — The annual list of the worst landlords across New York City was released Thursday morning, but Public Advocate Jumaane Williams gave us an early preview.

Williams spoke with the PIX11 Morning News about his list, as well as some of its worst and repeat offenders.

For the fourth year in a row, NYCHA was ranked the overall worst landlord in the city, with a backlog of more than 600,000 work orders.

A full list of problem buildings and developments can be found on the public advocate’s website.

Below is the public advocate’s full list of the worst landlords:

David Schorr Abdul Khan Nathaniel Montgomery Michael Niamonitakis David Blau Mike Callaghan Robert Rissetto Alfred Thompson Philip Schorr Anthony Gazivoda Jonah Bamberger Nathan Silverstein Isaac Gutman Mark Tress Seth Miller Robert Raphael Michael Callaghan Steven Kashanian Robert Kaszovitz Deodat Lowtan Yitzchak Shwartz Richard Nussbaum Leonardo Siragusa Robert Izsak Elcorno Martin Lewis Barbanel Beato Novas Moshe Piller Weitzner Shih Mario Olivero Issaka Maiguzo Gregory Bucks Lorenzo Martin Joseph Emile Alexander Hoffman David Deutsch Sarah Grunhut Brian Ritter Jonathan Wiener Robert Gojcaj Michael Daniel George Huang Rebeca Cerecedo Mark Scharfman Geoffrey Sinckler Emmanuel Ku Moshe Deutsch Israel David Laquasia Thomas Drew Popkin Enrico Ferdico Eric Moore Kenneth Ahn Rona Swain Eric Borkowski Peter Tran Alejandro Quito Rosa Ferraro Steve Finkelstein Chaim Goldberger Randy Apfelbaum Astley Groves Mordecai Saban Betty Lugo Juan Lara Mike Spira Olufemi Falade Albert Dweck Sigmund Freund Maria Notias Scott Rosenthal Elliot Ambalo Bijan Nassi Joe Gugenhime Delia Johnson John Reali Susan Edelstein Alfredo Lem Barry Singer Atin Batra Ramin Shalom Marlene Charles Nikki Berryman Thelma Walthour Ahmed Ahmed Boris Tansky Khalil Sikander Moses Fried John Imperatore Fred Ellis Bhargavi Patel Arenzo Mceachin Alben Sagan Lorraine Gayle Warren Levie Shaban Mehaj Getz Obstfeld Shaul Koplowitz Holstein Rothenberg Irini Laskaratos