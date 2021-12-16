New York City itself tops worst landlords list once again; see who else to watch out for

NEW YORK — The annual list of the worst landlords across New York City was released Thursday morning, but Public Advocate Jumaane Williams gave us an early preview.

Williams spoke with the PIX11 Morning News about his list, as well as some of its worst and repeat offenders.

For the fourth year in a row, NYCHA was ranked the overall worst landlord in the city, with a backlog of more than 600,000 work orders.

A full list of problem buildings and developments can be found on the public advocate’s website.

Below is the public advocate’s full list of the worst landlords:

  1. David Schorr
  2. Abdul Khan
  3. Nathaniel Montgomery
  4. Michael Niamonitakis
  5. David Blau
  6. Mike Callaghan
  7. Robert Rissetto
  8. Alfred Thompson
  9. Philip Schorr
  10. Anthony Gazivoda
  11. Jonah Bamberger
  12. Nathan Silverstein
  13. Isaac Gutman
  14. Mark Tress
  15. Seth Miller
  16. Robert Raphael
  17. Michael Callaghan
  18. Steven Kashanian
  19. Robert Kaszovitz
  20. Deodat Lowtan
  21. Yitzchak Shwartz
  22. Richard Nussbaum
  23. Leonardo Siragusa
  24. Robert Izsak
  25. Elcorno Martin
  26. Lewis Barbanel
  27. Beato Novas
  28. Moshe Piller
  29. Weitzner Shih
  30. Mario Olivero
  31. Issaka Maiguzo
  32. Gregory Bucks
  33. Lorenzo Martin
  34. Joseph Emile
  35. Alexander Hoffman
  36. David Deutsch
  37. Sarah Grunhut
  38. Brian Ritter
  39. Jonathan Wiener
  40. Robert Gojcaj
  41. Michael Daniel
  42. George Huang
  43. Rebeca Cerecedo
  44. Mark Scharfman
  45. Geoffrey Sinckler
  46. Emmanuel Ku
  47. Moshe Deutsch
  48. Israel David
  49. Laquasia Thomas
  50. Drew Popkin
  51. Enrico Ferdico
  52. Eric Moore
  53. Kenneth Ahn
  54. Rona Swain
  55. Eric Borkowski
  56. Peter Tran
  57. Alejandro Quito
  58. Rosa Ferraro
  59. Steve Finkelstein
  60. Chaim Goldberger
  61. Randy Apfelbaum
  62. Astley Groves
  63. Mordecai Saban
  64. Betty Lugo
  65. Juan Lara
  66. Mike Spira
  67. Olufemi Falade
  68. Albert Dweck
  69. Sigmund Freund
  70. Maria Notias
  71. Scott Rosenthal
  72. Elliot Ambalo
  73. Bijan Nassi
  74. Joe Gugenhime
  75. Delia Johnson
  76. John Reali
  77. Susan Edelstein
  78. Alfredo Lem
  79. Barry Singer
  80. Atin Batra
  81. Ramin Shalom
  82. Marlene Charles
  83. Nikki Berryman
  84. Thelma Walthour
  85. Ahmed Ahmed
  86. Boris Tansky
  87. Khalil Sikander
  88. Moses Fried
  89. John Imperatore
  90. Fred Ellis
  91. Bhargavi Patel
  92. Arenzo Mceachin
  93. Alben Sagan
  94. Lorraine Gayle
  95. Warren Levie
  96. Shaban Mehaj
  97. Getz Obstfeld
  98. Shaul Koplowitz
  99. Holstein Rothenberg
  100. Irini Laskaratos

