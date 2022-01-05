New York City issues Snow Alert for Thursday evening; up to 6 inches possible

A boy plays on a mound of snow in front of the skyline of New York City in West New York, N.J., Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. The first major snowstorm of the season left the Northeast blanketed in snow, setting records in some areas. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK — Ahead of expected snowfall Thursday, New York City’s Department of Sanitation announced an alert Wednesday night.

The snow alert goes into effect 7 p.m. Thursday, and will remain for a minimum of 24 hours, the Department of Sanitation said.

Up to 6 inches of snow is expected overnight Thursday. As part of the Snow Alert, the Department of Sanitation is working with NYC Emergency Management and the Department of Transportation to prepare for snow removal.

The department has more than 2,000 total vehicles equipped with plows, including salt spreaders, and has more than 330,000 tons of salt on hand, according to a release.