NEW YORK (PIX11) – New York City is sinking, according to researchers from the University of Rhode Island and the U.S. Geological Survey.

But what exactly does that mean? Will Manhattan eventually look more like Venice than the Big Apple we know?

Tom Parsons, the U.S. Geological Survey researcher who helped conduct the study, joined the PIX11 Morning News to discuss his findings.

“What it means down the road … we’ll be seeing more inundation from the seawater, especially during heavy storm surges,” Parsons said.

The research also suggests the weight of New York City’s many skyscrapers and buildings is contributing to the sinking – a detail that caught the eye of the mayor’s office, which reached out to Parsons last week.

Watch the video player for the full interview.