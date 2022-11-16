(PIX11) — The holiday season is here in New York City, and with over 6 million people estimated to visit, according to NYC & Company, there will be plenty for everyone to do in the Big Apple.

Amaze Light Festival

Amaze Light Festival takes over Citi Field during the holiday season. (Courtesy: Amaze Light Festival)

A vibrant holiday market and light festival right in the middle of Citi Field. Enjoy the performers and displays while you eat delicious food, and adults can enjoy one of their specialty drinks.

When: Nov. 18 — Jan. 8, 2023

Where: Citi Field stadium, Queens

Cost: Ticket prices depend on the day and time you want to visit; tickets can be purchased here.

Brooklyn Borough Hall Market

People shop at an open-air holiday market in Union Square on Christmas Eve in 2014. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

The first Urbanspace Borough Hall Holiday Market will debut in Downtown Brooklyn. At this holiday market, Brooklyn-based companies will showcase the borough’s diversity.

When: Nov. 28 — Dec. 26; open daily, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Where: Brooklyn Borough Hall

Cost: This event is free

Brooklyn Flea Holiday Market

The annual event returns to Dumbo with 50 vendors. (Courtesy: Brooklyn Flea)

The yearly Holiday Market returns to Dumbo; shop from 50 vendors to get the perfect vintage or homemade gift.

When: Nov. 26 — Dec. 24; open Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Dumbo Archway

Cost: This event is free

Brooklyn’s Largest Menorah

New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams, center, and Rabbi Shmuel M. Butman light the world’s largest Hanukkah menorah during the celebration of the first night of Hanukkah in New York City on Nov. 28, 2021. (Photo by YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images)

Every night of Hanukkah will be celebrated with live music, steaming latkes, and gifts for the kids at Brooklyn’s Largest Menorah.

When: The kickoff event is Nov. 28, and the lighting will be Dec. 18 — Dec. 25; the full schedule is here.

Where: Grand Army Plaza, Brooklyn

Cost: This event is free

Skaters glide around the ice rink immediately after a Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Winter Village at Bryant Park on Dec. 2, 2014. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

The Winter Village is a great place to finish up some holiday shopping with over 100 shops from local vendors, or you can grab something warm to drink and enjoy it in one of the igloos located near the ice skating rink.

When: Monday through Friday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m; until Jan. 2, 2023.

Where: Bryant Park, Manhattan

Cost: It is free to enter, and all the vendors can be seen here.

Celebrate Kwanzaa

Families celebrate Kwanzaa at the Brooklyn Children’s Museum. (Courtesy: Brooklyn Children’s Museum)

It is the largest Kwanzaa family event in New York City. For 15 years, the Brooklyn Children’s Museum has been teaching the seven principles of Kwanzaa.

When: Dec. 26-Dec. 30

Where: Brooklyn Children’s Museum

Cost: Ticket prices are $13; you can purchase tickets here.

Rockette Sydney Mesher, sixth from left, dances during a performance of the Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

A total of 18 new Rockettes will take the stage in this year’s Christmas Spectacular. A holiday tradition in New York City, people come from all over to see the legendary dancers.

When: Nov. 18-Jan. 2, 2023

Where: Radio City Music Hall, Manhattan

Cost: Ticket prices will depend on the day and time; you can purchase tickets here.

Columbus Circle Holiday Market

The annual holiday market in Columbus Circle. (Courtesy: Jacob Williamson/Urband Spaces NYC)

Priding itself on being one of the most elegant holiday markets in the world, stop by Columbus Circle if you want to shop for jewelry, art, home goods and local food.

When: Nov. 29 — Dec. 24; Monday through Friday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m

Where: Columbus Circle, Manhattan

Cost: It is free to enter, and all the vendors can be seen here.

Grand Army Plaza Christmas Tree Lighting

Christmas tree lights in Grand Army Plaza, Brooklyn. (Courtesy: Andrew Gardner/Prospect Park Alliance)

The Diocese of Brooklyn will light its Christmas tree during a ceremony that kicks off the holiday season in Prospect Park. More information on the event can be found here.

When: Dec. 1, 5 p.m.-6 p.m.

Where: Grand Army Plaza, Brooklyn

Cost: This event is free.

Grand Central Holiday Fair

Radio City Rockettes Amy Ling, Julie Tomaino, Mackenzie Schwarzkoff and Erin Kernion walk through Grand Central Terminal after they cut a ribbon to open the 2010 Grand Central Terminal Holiday Fair. (Photo credit: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

It is the longest-running indoor holiday fair. With 36 local vendors, you can find unique items and support small businesses at the same time.

When: Nov. 14 — Dec. 24; Monday through Saturday 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Note: The fair is closed on Thanksgiving. On Christmas Eve, it will be open 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Terminal, Manhattan

Cost: It is free to enter, and all the vendors can be seen here.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade

A float carrying Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus near the end of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Nov. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

It is the unofficial start to the holiday season. The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a longstanding tradition that started in 1924. With a mix of floats and performances, you can see your favorite celebrities, from Paula Abdul to Santa Claus.

When: Nov. 24, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Where: The route starts at West 77th Street and Central Park West and ends at Macy’s in Harold Square. The entire route can be seen here.

Cost: Tickets are not for sale, however, there are plenty of spots along the route where you can watch the parade for free.

New Year’s Eve Fireworks in Prospect Park

Folks ring in the new year with Brooklyn’s most spectacular fireworks display in Prospect Park. (Courtesy: Andrew Gardner/Prospect Park Alliance)

The grandest New Year’s Eve fireworks show in Brooklyn is held at Grand Army Plaza. It’s a dazzling way to ring in the new year.

When: Dec. 31, 11:59 p.m.

Where: Grand Army Plaza, Brooklyn

Cost: This is a free event, but you can RSVP here.

New York Botanical Garden Holiday Train Show

The Holiday Train Show at the New York Botanical Garden. (Credit: PIX11)

A tradition for over 30 years, watch as model trains weave through over 190 replica landmarks of New York. You can also see NYBG Glow — a light display that will surely get you in the holiday spirit.

When: Nov. 19-Jan. 16, 2023

Where: New York Botanical Garden, the Bronx

Cost: Tickets range from $4-$30. Can you can get them here.

NYRR Midnight Run

New York Road Runners midnight run. (Credit: New York Road Runners)

Get your running shoes on and get ready to start the new year off on the right foot (or left), as the 4-mile run starts at midnight while fireworks go off around the city.

When: Dec. 31, 11:59 p.m.

Where: Central Park, Manhattan

Cost: The fee to enter the run ranges from $55-$70; you can register here.

The Original Christmas Lights Tour of Dyker Heights

People attend a Christmas lights and ornaments tour in Dyker Heights, Brooklyn, on Dec. 11, 2021. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR / AFP / Getty Images)

Dubbed the most extravagant Christmas lights display in the country, the Dyker Heights neighborhood in Brooklyn might as well be called Dyker Lights. For the 15th year, you can take a bus tour of the most over-the-top decorations that would make Clark Griswold proud.

When: Every night in December (except for the 24 and 25) at 5, 6, 7, and 8 p.m.

Where: Dyker Heights, Brooklyn

Cost: Tickets range from $45-$65 and can be purchased here.

Post-Thanksgiving Day Hike

People look out off a bridge during the mild autumn weather in Prospect Park, Brooklyn, on Nov. 27, 2011. (Photo by Michael Nagle/Getty Images)

Burn off those Thanksgiving calories with a refreshing hike through Prospect Park. More information on this event can be found here.

When: Nov. 25, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Parkside Avenue and South Lake Drive in Prospect Park, Brooklyn

Cost: This event is free.

Ice skaters at the Rockefeller Center skating rink in Manhattan on Nov. 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

The world’s most famous ice skating rink has returned to Rockefeller Center for its 86th holiday season.

When: The rink is open now, and time slots depend on the tickets you purchase online.

Where: Rockefeller Center, Manhattan

Cost: Tickets start at $21 per person, with discounts available for those in groups of 10 or more. Beginning in January, New York City residents can access unlimited skate sessions starting at $65. You can visit The Rink’s website for more information and tickets.

The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree stands lit at Rockefeller Center during the 89th annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

A tradition that started in 1931, the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree may be the most iconic Christmas tree, this side of the North Pole.

When: The annual tree lighting will take place on Nov. 30. After Nov. 30, the tree will be lit daily from 6 a.m.-12 a.m. On Christmas Day, the tree is lit for 24 hours; on New Year’s Eve, it is lit from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Rockefeller Center, Manhattan

Cost: The tree is free to visit.

Suffolk Winter Lantern Festival

A unicorn-drawn carriage at the Suffolk Winter Lantern Festival. (Courtesy: NYC & DC Winter Lantern Festival)

This festival is great for people of all ages, with lanterns and displays of everything from flowers and mushrooms to farm animals and dinosaurs.

When: Nov. 4 — Jan. 8, 2023

Where: Smithtown Historical Society, Smithtown, N.Y.

Cost: Tickets range from $12-$22, and you can book your reservation here.

Union Square Holiday Market

People shopping at the Union Square Holiday Market. (Courtesy: UrbanSpace NYC)

A perfect spot to do some holiday shopping, even at the last minute. It has been named one of the top holiday markets in the entire country and welcomes over 160 merchants offering one-of-a-kind gifts made by local artists and business owners.

When: Nov. 17 — 4 p.m. Dec. 24, open rain or shine. It is closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Where: Union Square, Manhattan

Cost: Free to enter, and all the vendors are listed on the website.

Times Square Ball Drop

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)

The most famous party of the year happens in Times Square on New Year’s Eve. Check back with PIX11 as the date gets closer for more details on this year’s event.

When: Dec. 31

Where: Times Square, Manhattan

Cost: It’s a free event on a first-come, first-served basis.

Winter Lantern Festival’s Drive-Thru Adventure

Cars driving through a field of lights at the Winter Lantern Festival Drive-Thru Adventure. (Courtesy: NYC & DC Winter Lantern Festival)

For only the second year in a row, this immersive drive-thru adventure will have you in awe with light displays and bright tunnels while you gaze at Chinese lanterns inspired by space.

When: Nov. 3 — Jan. 8, 2023

Where: Nassau County Museum of Art on Long Island

Cost: It’s $50 per car with a $5 service fee, and you can book your reservation here.

Winter Lantern Festival’s Illuminate the Farm

Handmade lantern tunnel with flowers at the Winter Lantern Festival Illuminate the Farm. (Courtesy: NYC & DC Winter Lantern Festival)

You can see a display of lights and illuminated handmade Chinese lanterns, along with a lantern show modeled after theme parks and Chinese tales and legends. There are also a number of lit tunnels, illuminated rideable swings, and various other lights, making them ideal for lighting up your Instagram feed.

When: Nov. 11 — Jan. 8, 2023

Where: Queens County Farm Museum

Cost: Tickets range from $18-$27, and you can book your reservation here.

Winter Lantern Festival’s Journey to the East

The display of the Monkey King, Sun Wukong. (Courtesy: NYC & DC Winter Lantern Festival)

Explore a world based on Chinese myths and tales, which includes a massive handcrafted lantern display of the Monkey King, Sun Wukong. Additionally, there will be food booths.

When: Oct. 11 — Jan. 8, 2023

Where: SIUH Community Park, Staten Island

Cost: Tickets range from $18-$29, and you can book your reservation here.