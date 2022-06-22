NEW YORK (PIX11) — Parents have plenty of options to protect their children against COVID-19 now that the vaccine has received federal approval for kids under the age of 5, New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan said Wednesday.

Vasan joined PIX11 Morning News to encourage parents to inoculate their children against the virus as soon as they feel comfortable doing so.

“We couldn’t be more excited,” said Vasan. “We’ve been waiting two-and-a-half years for the ability to protect our littlest ones.”

Children from 6 months old to 5 years old are now eligible for either the three-dose Pfizer regimen or the two-dose Moderna vaccine. Doses are currently being delivered to pediatricians, and the shots will also be available at city-run vaccination sites for a limited time to meet anticipated high early demand, Vasan said.

Vasan stressed that the vaccine is safe and effective, but encouraged parents to bring any concerns they may have to their family pediatrician.

Though adults are cleared to mix and match doses from across various regimens, Vasan said that parents should keep their kids to either Pfizer or Moderna throughout their inoculation schedule, at least until further data becomes available.

For more information, New Yorkers can call 1-877-VAX-4NYC, or 1-877-829-4692.