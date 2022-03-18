NEW YORK (PIX11) — Dozens of streets throughout the city will be closed this weekend as runners hit the pavement for the New York City Half Marathon.

The United Airlines NYC Half Marathon was canceled in both 2021 and 2022 over COVID concerns. The annual event features around 25,000 participants on a course that runs from Brooklyn to Manhattan.

The following streets will be subject to closure at the NYPD’s discretion, according to police:

Sunday, March 20, 2022

Brooklyn Portion:

East Lake Drive between Ocean Avenue and East Drive

East Drive between East Lake Drive and Grand Army Plaza

Hill Drive between East Drive and Well House Drive

Well House Drive between Hill Drive and West Drive

South Lake Drive between West Drive and Park Circle

West Drive between South Lake Drive and Center Drive

Center Drive between West Drive and East Drive

Flatbush Avenue between Empire Boulevard and Flatbush Avenue Extension

Grand Army Plaza Oval

Flatbush Avenue Extension between Flatbush Avenue and Nassau Street

Manhattan Portion:

Manhattan Bridge Upper Level (Manhattan-bound)

Canal Street between Chrystie Street and Allen Street

Allen Street between Canal Street and Division Street

Pike Street between Division Street and Cherry Street

Pike Slip between Cherry Street and South Street

South Street between Pike Slip and Montgomery Street

Montgomery Street FDR Entrance Ramp

FDR Drive (Northbound) between Montgomery Street and 42ndStreet

42nd Street FDR Exit Ramp

42nd Street between FDR Drive and 7th Avenue

7th Avenue between 42nd Street and 59th Street

West 44th Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue

59th Street between Columbus Circle and 5th Avenue

Grand Army Plaza between 59th Street and 60th Street

East Drive between Grand Army Plaza and Terrace Drive

Terrace Drive between East Drive and West Drive

West Drive between Terrace Drive and 7th Avenue

67th Street between Central Park West and West Drive

Center Drive between West Drive and 6th Avenue

Columbus Circle (Entire Circle)

Central Park West between Columbus Circle and 69th Street