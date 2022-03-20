NEW YORK (PIX11) — The United Airlines NYC Half Marathon is back after a two-year hiatus due to COVID concerns.

Roughly 25,000 participants, including a thousand children, take part in a brand-new course that runs from Brooklyn to Manhattan Sunday.

Many have looked forward to the event’s return.

“It’s like missing a friend that you haven’t seen in such a long time,” Ted Metellus, NYC Marathon race director, told PIX11 News Sunday morning. “It’s been 1,099 days.”

There are 21 Olympians and seven Paralympians who are joining the event. A “tri-hero challenge” has also been introduced to honor frontline workers and first responders.

Throughout the city, dozens of streets were closed to give way for the marathon.