NEW YORK (PIX11) — The NYPD on Wednesday recognized a woman who has spent decades helping New York City children safely get to school.

Maggie Poston has been a crossing guard for over 45 years and calls her job a labor of love.

The 89-year-old mother and grandmother was among the uniformed and civilian NYPD employees who were honored by the department at a special banquet.

Poston said she loves seeing the school kids each day. She turns 90 in January and plans to retire next year.

Matthew Euzarraga is a multimedia journalist from El Paso, Texas. He has covered local news and LGBTQIA topics in the New York City Metro area since 2021. He joined the PIX11 Digital team in 2023. You can see more of his work here.