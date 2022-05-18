NEW YORK (PIX11) — To celebrate rapper B.I.G.’s would-be 50th birthday Saturday, the MTA is gifting something to New Yorkers: 50,000 commemorative MetroCards.

The cards will be given out at four stations in The Notorious B.I.G.’s home borough of Brooklyn. The stations participating are the Lafayette Avenue C station, the Clinton-Washington Avenue C and G stations and the Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center station.

Customers won’t be guaranteed a commemorative MetroCard at those stations, according to MTA sources. Still, instead of adding “mo money” to their cards, New Yorkers could try their luck at snagging one of the commemorative cards.

The MTA isn’t the only New York institution celebrating the Brooklyn-born rapper, born Christopher Wallace. The Empire State Building will host a lighting ceremony to honor Biggie, in partnership with Bad Boy/Atlantic/Rhino Records and Wallace’s estate, according to a press release.

The Empire State Building Observatory Experience will feature a life-size photorealistic avatar of Biggie, who died at 1997 at the age of 24. The avatar will be available for viewing and photos from 4 to 9 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday. Fifteen minutes after sunset on Saturday, the Empire State Building will light up red and white with a rotating crown and the number “50” in the mast.

Later in the summer, Lincoln Center will host an orchestral tribute to The Notorious B.I.G. The event will feature “a concert symphony performance of Biggie’s well known songs from the multi-platinum album Ready to Die and 11 x Platinum Life After Death, featuring special guest and an extensive live set from regular B.I.G. collaborators,” according to a press release.

Ticket information for the tribute is on the Lincoln Center’s website.