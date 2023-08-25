NEW YORK (PIX11) – New York City surprisingly isn’t the “coolest” city in the U.S., according to a new study from online slots website Betway.

The study combines the number of record stores, microbreweries, tattoo studios, vegan restaurants and thrift stores to determine what the “coolest” city in North America is. Portland, Oregon topped the list with a coolness index of 3.958 out of 5.

Despite ranking higher, New York City has more tattoo studios, vegan restaurants and thrift stores compared to the West Coast city. New York City’s coolness index is 3.904 out of 5.

Betway reported that New York City has 99 record stores, 91 microbreweries, 388 tattoo studios, 1,089 vegan restaurants and 112 thrift stores. Portland, in comparison, has more record stores and microbreweries than the Big Apple.

Other cities that made the top 20 include Los Angeles, Seattle, Philadelphia, Austin, Atlanta and Las Vegas. Canadian cities like Toronto and Montreal also made the top 20.