NEW YORK (PIX11) — Five days after an officer was fired following an inmate’s death, another incarcerated person was found dead at Rikers Island.

According to officials, the inmate — who was housed at the Anna M. Kross Center — died at about 10:13 a.m. Friday. Their cause of death is under investigation.

“We are extremely saddened by yet another death in custody,” Commissioner Louis Molina said in a statement. “Any death in custody is intolerable and we are investigating both of the deaths that occurred this week aggressively.”

The inmate, who has not been named, is the tenth detainee to die so far this year. Nine of those individuals died at Rikers, while the tenth was housed at Bellevue Hospital’s Prison Ward. Another individual died days after he was granted compassionate release, officials said.