NEW YORK (PIX11) — The New York City Council passed several pieces of legislation Thursday meant to improve mental health resources in the city.

Legislation sponsored by Councilmember Shaun Abreu requires the Mayor’s Office of Community Mental Health to set up a website where people can search for and find available mental health sources throughout the city.

In an interview with PIX11’s Ayana Harry, Abreu said the website should be easy to use. “If you’re an immigrant coming from the Dominican Republic, you want to have a provider who speaks Spanish, and so the languages offered will also be a part of that.”

Councilmember Erik Bottcher sponsored legislation that passed, approving a new public information campaign to inform New Yorkers of free or low cost mental health services.

“Every New Yorker should know that there are behavioral health resources available to people insured or uninsured. That message isn’t getting out,” Bottcher said.