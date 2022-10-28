NEW YORK (PIX11) – The New York City Council on Thursday passed legislation ordering the city to identify potential locations for new public restrooms, paving the way for increased access to public restrooms in the future.

New York City ranks 93rd out of the 100 largest cities in the United States in public restrooms per capita, according to the Manhattan Borough President’s Office.

“The City’s lack of public restrooms is an issue of equity, public health, sanitation, and basic human rights, and I’m thrilled that the [New York City Council] agrees,” said Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine.

The legislation requires the Department of Transportation and the Department of Parks and Recreation to consult with community boards and the public about building new public restroom locations.

Their report must identify at least one location in each ZIP code in New York City where it would be feasible to build a new public restroom. The report must be submitted to the mayor and city council by June 1, 2023.

“The passage of Intro 258 marks a critical first step towards ensuring all New Yorkers have access to public restrooms,” said New York City Council member Rita Joseph, who sponsored the bill. “Making our city cleaner and more livable is a common-sense issue, and the Council’s resounding approval of our bill shows that public restrooms are needed in every community of our city.”