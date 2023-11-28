NEW YORK (PIX11) — Hundreds of EMTs are assaulted ever year, and the numbers are rising.

In September of 2022, FDNY EMS Lt. Alison Russo was stabbed to death not far from her Astoria stationhouse.

In July, Julia Fatum, an EMT for Mount Sinai, was stabbed inside her ambulance as she worked on a disturbed patient on the Upper West Side.

The head of the city EMTs supports a bill for mandatory body armor and self-defense and de-escalating training.

Another bill being considered by the New York City Council would provide private insurance to non-FDNY emergency EMTs, such as the volunteer company Hatzalah.

The chief of FDNY EMTs supports body armor and self-defense training for city EMTs but not city-funded insurance for private EMS crews.