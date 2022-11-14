NEW YORK (PIX11) — In the wake of the Manhattan high-rise fire last weekend, the New York City Council is introducing new bills Monday to address e-bike safety.

A faulty lithium-ion battery sparked the blaze that injured dozens of people on Nov. 5. Officials said about an average of four fires a week are blamed on the battery.

The FDNY will also be at City Hall to discuss the proposed laws because the agency is concerned with the sales of e-bikes and scooters ahead of the holiday season. The New York City Public Housing Association want to ban them from their properties.