NEW YORK (PIX11) — Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of the summer season, and for those hoping to stay local New York City beaches reopen Saturday.

However, while the beaches reopen, the city is working to address a current lifeguard shortage.

New York has about 200 new recruits in its lifeguard ranks and 280 returning lifeguards getting certified, according to the NYC Parks Department.

The number is well below the 1,400 lifeguards needed by the end of June. The Parks Department does expect hundreds of lifeguards to come on board over the next few weeks.

So for those who are heading into the water, remember, swimming is only allowed when lifeguards are on duty, from 10 a.m. to 6p p.m.