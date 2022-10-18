NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City is facing a severe shortage of affordable housing and surging rents.

Leah Goodridge, an attorney who also serves on the New York City Planning Commission, joined PIX11 Morning News on Tuesday to discuss the issue.

“The conversation right now is saying that there is a housing shortage and so if we just supply more housing, regardless of if it’s affordable or not, then the market will work itself out and so then rents will become lower,” she said. “I think that misses the mark.”

Goodridge also discussed the phenomenon of racialized displacement, and what tenants can do if they’re facing eviction.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.