NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City residents are urged to be alert and on the lookout for any severe weather as heavy rain and thunderstorms are in the forecast on Saturday.

City offficials began to gear up for the possibility of flash floods, after the last week’s storm that caused extreme coastal flooding across the city.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced Friday that he has activated the city’s flash flood emergency plan. The NYPD released video, showing their members prepping for possible water rescues or fallen trees.

Several people had to be rescue from their basement in last week’s storm, while record rain poured into the five boroughs. This weekend however, there should be less rain in comparsion.

“If you find yourself in a dangerous situation or basement apartment call for help immediately,” said Commissioner Zachary Iscol, of New York City Emergency Management.

For more information on how to plan for flooding if you live in New York City, click here. For up-to-date information on emergencies in the city, download the Notify NYC app or check here.