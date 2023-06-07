NEW YORK (PIX11) — Hazy smoke blanketed the New York City area Wednesday, affecting air quality and visibility, due to smoke from wildfires in Canada.

Late Tuesday night the air quality in New York City hit record levels, reaching 218 on the Air Quality Index, which is “very unhealthy,” according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Officials warned that the air quality is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups. If you have asthma, heart and lung disease, or general breathing problems, the air quality could cause short-term health issues. Children and adults over 65 are also vulnerable.

“We recommend all New Yorkers limit outdoor activity to the greatest extent possible. Those with preexisting respiratory problems, like heart or breathing problems, as well as children and older adults may be especially sensitive and should stay indoors at this time,” Mayor Eric Adams said on Tuesday.

Adams said students could still go to school on Wednesday, however, public schools will not offer any outdoor activities.

New Jersey officials also urged residents to take precautions during the air quality alert.

“Due to heavy smoke from a convergence of wildfires as far away as Canada, the NJDEP has issued an air quality alert for the northern region of the state, including Newark,” said Mayor Ras J. Baraka.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection advises:

Staying indoors as much as possible.

Keeping your windows closed.

Using an air purifier if possible.

If you must go outside, limit your physical activity and wear a mask for any extended period of exposure.