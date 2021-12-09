New York Cares coat drive returns, now with meals for those in need

NEW YORK — The pandemic plunged families across New York City into an economic crisis that many are still trying to recover from, and inflation is making matters worse.

Every winter, around the holidays, New York Cares launches their annual coat drive. They’ve been doing it for 33 years.

This year’s coat drive is offering a little something extra to help New Yorkers dealing with food insecurity.

New York Cares Executive Director Gary Bagley spoke with the PIX11 Morning News about their Coat+ fundraising initiative and how you can help.

When you donate $25, you provide a New Yorker a warm coat, plus 10 meals.

Head to the New York Cares website to learn more and to see drop-off locations for those who wish to donate a new or gently used, freshly laundered coat.

Plus, from today through December 31, individuals and organizations can set up virtual Coat+ fundraisers at newyorkcares.org/coat-drive.