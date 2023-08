NEW YORK (PIX11) – Massapequa’s little league softball team just made history on the diamond for the Empire State.

The team took down North Carolina Sunday to win the state’s first-ever Little League Softball World Series. New York jumped out to an early lead in the match-up, scoring three runs in the first inning and adding another run in the second.

North Carolina tried to rally back, but in the end, New York walked away with the 5-2 victory.