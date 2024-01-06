Westchester County, N.Y. (PIX11) — The waiting is over in Westchester; it is finally snowing.

The Superintendent of the Village of Ardsley tells PIX11 News that he brought in trucks to pretreat the roads around 3 p.m., this afternoon.

The Village has 35 miles of road that need to be treated. David DiGregorio says there is plenty of salt this year since we have not had a significant snowfall in several years.

DiGregorio says “A lot of extra salt in storage, last year we went through minimal salt.”

Westchester County Executive George Latimer warned people to stay off the roads during this Saturday night storm.

“If you have to go out, you need more time to get where you’re going. Certain roads may be closed and factor that into the decisions you are making obviously if you do not have to be out if it is not a necessity, then try not to be out.”