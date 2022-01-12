New York Blood Center urges donations amid national shortage crisis

NEW YORK — The New York Blood Center is out for blood — your blood.

Amid the first-ever national blood crisis in the U.S., there’s an urgent need for blood donations to meet the emergency needs of hospitals.

A New York Blood Center manager said on a regular day, they used to collect 50 pints of blood. Now they’re down to seven or eight pints a day.

Before the pandemic, they would get an average of 60 donors a day, according to the center. That number has been slashed as COVID surges have forced them to cancel blood drives.

There’s also a critical shortage of platelets and plasma.

Officials are pleading with people to come out and donate.

The American Red Cross said it had “less than a one-day supply of critical blood types” and has had to limit distributions to hospitals.

“We’re facing a national blood crisis,” the Red Cross tweeted. “Doctors are having to make tough choices about who receives transfusions and who has to wait.”

More information on donating at the New York Blood Center can be found here. You can find a drive through the Red Cross here.

Donors can alo schedule appointments by calling 1-800-933-2566.

More on places you can donate:

Bohemia Donor Center: 3125 Veterans Memorial Highway, RONKONKOMA, NY 11779 (800) 933-2566

Brooklyn Donor Center: 30 Flatbush Avenue, BROOKLYN, NY 11217 (800) 933-2566

East Fishkill Donor Center: 2070 Route 52 Building, 200 HOPEWELL JUNCTION, NY 12533 (800) 933-2566

Elmsford Donor Center: 525 Executive Blvd., ELMSFORD, NY 10523 (800) 933-2566

Grand Central Donor Center Chanin Building: 115 East 41st Street, NEW YORK, NY 10017 (800) 933-2566

Howell Donor Center: 4068 Route 9 South, HOWELL, NJ 07731 (800) 933-2566

Keyport Donor Center: 234 Atlantic St, KEYPORT, NJ 07735 (800) 933-2566

Kingston Donor Center: 51 Albany Avenue, KINGSTON, NY 12401 (800) 933-2566

Lake Success Donor Center: 2500 Marcus Avenue, LAKE SUCCESS, NY 11042 (800) 933-2566

Massapequa Donor Center: 1050 Sunrise Highway, MASSAPEQUA, NY 11758 (800) 933-2566

Melville Donor Center: 905 Walt Whitman Rd (Rte. 110), MELVILLE, NY 11747 (800) 933-2566

New Brunswick Donor Center: 167 New Street, NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ 08901 (800) 933-2566

Paramus Donor Center: 791 Route 17 South, PARAMUS, NJ 07652 (800) 933-2566

Port Authority Midtown Donor Center: 625 8th Avenue @ W 41st Street, South Wing, NEW YORK, NY 10018 (800) 933-2566

Port Jefferson Station Donor Center: 1010 Route 112, PORT JEFFERSON STATION, NY 11776 (800) 933-2566

Raritan Donor Center Ortho Clinical Diagnostics: 1001 Route 202 North, RARITAN, NJ 08869 (800) 933-2566

Rockland Donor Center: 25 Smith Street, NANUET, NY 10954 (800) 933-2566

Rockville Centre Donor Center: 290 Sunrise Highway, ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY 11570 (800) 933-2566

Scotch Plains Donor Center: 2279 South Avenue, SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ 07076 (800) 933-2566

Staten Island Donor Center: 2791 Richmond Avenue, STATEN ISLAND, NY 10314 (800) 933-2566

Upper East Side Donor Center: 310 East 67th Street, NEW YORK, NY 10065 (800) 933-2566