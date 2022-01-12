New York Blood Center urges donations amid national shortage crisis

NEW YORK — The New York Blood Center is out for blood — your blood.
Amid the first-ever national blood crisis in the U.S., there’s an urgent need for blood donations to meet the emergency needs of hospitals.
A New York Blood Center manager said on a regular day, they used to collect 50 pints of blood. Now they’re down to seven or eight pints a day.
Before the pandemic, they would get an average of 60 donors a day, according to the center. That number has been slashed as COVID surges have forced them to cancel blood drives.
There’s also a critical shortage of platelets and plasma.
Officials are pleading with people to come out and donate.
The American Red Cross said it had “less than a one-day supply of critical blood types” and has had to limit distributions to hospitals.
“We’re facing a national blood crisis,” the Red Cross tweeted. “Doctors are having to make tough choices about who receives transfusions and who has to wait.”
More information on donating at the New York Blood Center can be found here. You can find a drive through the Red Cross here.
Donors can alo schedule appointments by calling 1-800-933-2566.
More on places you can donate:
