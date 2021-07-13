NEW YORK — Pesky, unwanted telemarketing text messages are now under the same state regulations as robocalls in New York.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a law on Tuesday that expands the legal definition of telemarketing to include texts.

“Our consumer protections need to keep pace with technology and New Yorkers who have long been plagued by the nuisance of annoying calls from telemarketers now have to contend with unwanted texts attempting to sell them things they don’t want,” Cuomo said in a statement on Tuesday after signing the legislation. “This legislation closes this annoying loophole and will help ensure our laws are modernized to confront the needs of New Yorkers.”

Telemarketing is not illegal, however under federal law, residents can place their phone numbers on a company’s Do Not Call list to avoid becoming a repeated target.

According to New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office, telemarketers are allowed to contact customers between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. local time of the consumer — as long as their number isn’t on the company’s Do Not Call list.

Anyone who believes they were contacted by a telemarketer in violation of a Do Not Call list should reach out to the attorney general’s office at 800-771-7755 or visit ag.ny.gov.