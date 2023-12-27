NEW YORK (PIX11) — People are finalizing their plans for New Year’s Eve. Around Times Square, that includes checking the lights and thousands of crystal panels on the world-famous glowing ball atop the building known as One Times Square.

The orb will have a new design this year based on the shape of the actual Times Square. The square forms the shape of a bow tie from 44th to 47th streets.

The ball is 12 feet in diameter and weighs 12 tons. It’s a symbol of celebration.

“It never gets old. The amazing team comes together. It takes the whole city,” said Tom Harris, the president of the Times Square Alliance.

Singer-songwriter Paul Anka will perform in Times Square as the new year arrives. He updated his hit song “My Way” to have a current message.

“It’s a change from what I wrote for Sinatra. It has some hopeful feelings of mine for the world and what’s going on,” Anka said.

Jeffrey Straus has helped produce the show for 29 years with Countdown Entertainment.

“Every year has a new twist. Tradition is important,” Straus said.

They know the world will be watching and want to celebrate in style. Tens of thousands of spectators will have their spots on the ground at street level. More will watch from Midtown hotels and along the roads.

The Times Square Alliance said the area has seen more than a hundred million visitors in 2023, which is higher than last year. Although it is down about 15%, it continues to rebound.