NEW YORK (PIX11) — The next phase of New York City’s war on rats in the trash rolls out Tuesday. Starting Sept. 5, all businesses with five or more locations in the five boroughs must use a garbage can with a secure lid instead of garbage bags.

“ALL businesses with five or more NYC locations, regardless of what is sold, are affected. This includes businesses under the same name, under common ownership, or businesses pursuant to a franchise agreement,” the Department of Sanitation website reads.

Rachel Quick, who works at Bond Vet on the Upper East Side, said they’re ready.

“We just found out about this. I think if it’s going to help control the rat population, it’s a good thing,” Quick told PIX11 News.

Bond Vet has 25 locations in New York City.

There will be a 30-day grace period in which warnings will be issued. Fines will begin on Oct. 1.

Last month, the city started requiring all food establishments to use a garbage can with a lid.

A spokesman with the Department of Sanitation told PIX11 News that about 7,000 businesses will be affected by this change.

“Between chain stores and food businesses, this means 5 million pounds (of garbage) per day is off the street and into containership,” the Department estimated.