NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams and sanitation officials announced plans this week to change trash collection in the city.

But the later times aren’t the only ideas being considered. DSNY is also studying the use of containers to hold garbage in residential and commercial districts.

“You don’t want containerization to go wrong. It’s going to get done in the city, but we have to study and make sure it works. The stakes are too high to get it wrong,” said Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

Other cities have built the receptacles for neighborhoods and commercial areas.

”How big would they have to be for us to roll out containers on our collection schedule. All the trucks would have to change,” said Commissioner Tisch.

The Times Square Alliance has been running a test program for six months in two locations on Seventh and Eighth Avenues. Some of the containers have a combination lock and bags are stored inside instead of on the sidewalk.

“The new Clean Curbs pilot program in Times Square has been successful keeping bagged trash off the streets and has allowed both Alliance and Citibin staff to collaborate and assess improvements given the heavy use of these enclosures; we thank Commissioner Tisch at DSNY along with SBS and DOT for this opportunity to test this program in Times Square,” said Tom Harris, president of the Times Square Alliance.

Half a dozen business improvement districts will also be piloting a container program.

The city said the goal is to reduce the amount of time bags sit outside. The department has already changed the workflow for some crews. More pick ups are happening on the midnight shift, instead of 6 a.m.

Under a proposal working its way through the City Council hearing process, the time for trash to be on the curb would be moved from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

If it’s in an individual trash can or bin, it could go out at 6 pm. Apartments could sign up for a 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. time frame. New routes are being designed to allow for those new pick ups.

There’s a public comment period underway and a hearing on Nov. 10 for the initial

proposals.

Containerization will be reviewed for future consideration.