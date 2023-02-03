NEW YORK (PIX11) — You may spot a new train on the subway tracks in New York City.

MTA NYC Transit is testing the latest-model trains — known as the R211s — which are on order and finally starting to arrive.

The first ride for passengers is months away, and each new train will require testing next year as they arrive.

As many as 1,100 new trains are part of the order with Kawasaki over the next two years. One set that has already arrived features an open-gangway design with no doors between cars.

The MTA will be testing that particular design and a standard design within the system over the next few months. The open-gangway version could see passenger service by the end of 2023.

“These modern subway cars will of course upgrade the passenger experience, but they will also complement our signal improvement efforts and allow us to run more trains and provide more frequent subway service,” said MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber.

Testing will continue next year and as more cars arrive. They will be used on the A and C lines and the Staten Island Railway.

“NYC Transit is working hard to provide the best service possible as we continue to welcome riders back to mass transit,” said New York City Transit President Richard Davey.

Both models of the new cars feature wider doors, security cameras and digital displays.