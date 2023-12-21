NEW YORK (PIX11) — U.S. Senator Bob Casey and U.S. Representative Matt Cartwright announced that the Federal Railroad Administration is working to reestablish Amtrak rail service between Scranton, Pennsylvania, and New York City.

“I have fought to restore Scranton rail service for my entire career as a United States Senator, including voting to pass the infrastructure law, because bringing passenger rail service back to my hometown and to our region will be a game-changing force for our economy, our families, and our communities,” said Senator Casey.

Rail service previously ran between Scranton and New York, but was discontinued in 1970 due to inconsistent use and upkeep, officials said.

