NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City is armed with new tech that promises to clean city streets more efficiently during snowstorms, officials said.

The software, called BladeRunner 2.0, will allow the Department of Sanitation to better track snowplows and salt spreaders to clear city streets better and quicker, according to Mayor Eric Adams.

The software features enhanced GPS tracking on multiple vehicles and provides real-time progress data, officials said. The system will also assist DSNY to keep track of cleaning and collection services all year.

New York City is expected to get more snow this winter than last year, forecasters said.

“We’re doing this in a way that is fair and equitable so that there is no longer a system of first-, second-, and third-tier streets with different communities receiving different levels of service. Now, every street in all five boroughs is on a plow and salt route,” Adams said.