NEW YORK (PIX11) — There’s a lot to do in New York City, but sometimes you just want to get away from it all. New Yorkers love their parks and open spaces. One of the most popular places is Governors Island.

Take a ride to Governors Island. The ferry is less than 10 minutes from Lower Manhattan or Brooklyn Bridge Park. You’ll be transported to another world: open spaces and open houses.

Twenty-four of those century-year-old buildings are home to artists-in-residence, where you’ll find there’s art inside.