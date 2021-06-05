New sexual misconduct claims against Scott Stringer show ‘predatory behavior,’ first accuser says

New York City Comptroller and mayoral candidate Scott Stringer speaks during a campaign news conference on May 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

NEW YORK — A woman who accused Democratic mayoral candidate and New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer of sexual misconduct earlier this year spoke out Saturday morning after another woman came forward with new allegations.

Jean Kim told PIX11 News in a statement that the new accusations show Stringer’s “predatory behavior” toward young women.

“Ms. Logan is so brave to come forward and share her story. I felt profound sadness reading about how he similarly abused her. This man’s predatory behavior toward young, impressionable women he has power over showcases why he is unfit to lead this city,” Kim said.

The new accusations came from Teresa Logan, who said she was 18 when Stringer groped her at the Uptown Local bar, and kissed and groped her outside of work, The New York Times reported Friday.

Logan, now 47, said she decided to come forward after hearing the account of Kim, who said in late April that Stringer groped her without consent in 2001 when she was part of one of his campaigns.

“It was like this trigger,” Logan told the Times. “There’s like a visceral feeling hearing her on the news, and him, and hearing her and knowing she was right. I was like, I know I have to do this.”

Logan was initially connected with the paper through Patricia Pastor, the attorney representing Kim.

Pastor told The Associated Press that Logan called her after hearing a media account of Kim’s accusations.

Stringer, 61, denied Kim’s allegations and said he had a consensual relationship with her. In response to Logan’s claims, he said in a statement: “While I do not remember Ms. Logan, if I ever did anything to make her uncomfortable, I am sorry.”

“Uptown Local was a long-ago chapter in my life from the early 1990s and it was all a bit of a mess,” he told the Times,

In one incident, Logan said Stringer put his hand on her inner thigh and kissed her while they were in a cab together. Her sister told the Times that Logan had told her about the encounter that night.

“I do remember her coming home and being like, more scared than I’ve ever seen her, and just telling me, like, she was really, really shaken up,” Yohanna Logan told the newspaper. “I remember her saying that she was in a cab with him and that he, like, touched her, tried to, like, kiss her and she was trying to get out of it.”

Stringer is among the large field of candidates vying to become the city’s next mayor. The Democratic primary is June 22, and early voting starts June 12.