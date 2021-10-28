New screening for NYC students questioned by parents, teachers

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — New York City public school students will soon be screened to see if they need support and help and their mental health.

The initiative is called social emotional screening. According to teachers who spoke to PIX11 News, the burden is on them to determine whether their students need support by answering more than 40 questions.

The results are than analyzed by a third-party company and social workers at the school then determine what students they need to reach out to.

Parents can opt out of this program if they’re concerned about privacy of their child’s data.

Teachers union representatives said they did not agree to doing the survey for each student and would like the Department of Education to go back to the negotiating table and figure out a better way to meet students mental health needs.