NEW YORK (PIX11) — New questions emerged about the campaign finances of U.S. Rep. George Santos after is campaign filed an updated report with the Federal Election Commission (FEC).

Previously the campaign claimed they received a $500,000 personal loan from Santos in 2022. In the latest filing with the FEC, the campaign now reports the load did not come from Santos. The campaign did not provide any further information on where the money actually came from.

“Voters are entitled to know who is paying for the campaign of the people who are asking for their vote,” said Susan Lerner with Common Cause New York.

“The only thing consistent about Mr. Santos’ FEC filings is that they smack of corruption and gross incompetence,” said Donald Sherman, chief counsel with Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington.

After examining the latest FEC updates filed by the Santos campaign, Sherman noted, “The number of expenses that are just below the number where you have to provide receipts is highly questionable.”

In response to a PIX11 News’ request for more information on the FEC filing, a representative from Santos’ Washington office noted they do not comment on campaign matters. A representative from the Santos campaign did not immediately respond to a PIX11 News inquiry.

The embattled Republican congressman has also prompted new legislation in Nassau County. Legislator Josh Lafazan introduced the G.E.O.R.G.E. package of legislation, which if passed would require background checks for Nassau County candidates, and any candidate who lies about their education or work background could be charged with a misdemeanor.

“When frauds like George Santos run for office, we need these safeguards,” Lafazan said.