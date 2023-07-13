NEW YORK (PIX11) — How safe do New Yorkers feel every day commuting, sending kids to school, or shopping? A new poll finds that many New Yorkers feel less safe than ever, and are choosing to do something about it.

The NYPD’s most recent crime statistics show arrests and gun confiscations are up, while shootings and murders are down. But that’s not quelling public fear.

From the city to the suburbs 61% of New Yorkers are fearful they’ll be a victim of a crime.

A third of the 800 people polled statewide by Sienna College say they’ve personally felt threatened by a stranger’s behavior. The poll also found that one in 10 in New Yorkers said they have been the victim of a crime in the past year and one in five people bought a gun.

Mayor Eric Adams also reacted to the poll results, pushing the blame on the media’s coverage of crime. However, many city dwellers have said what they are seeing right in their own neighborhoods is what’s influencing their opinions.