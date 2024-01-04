NEW YORK (PIX11) – A new plaza space has officially opened on Post Avenue in Inwood, according to the Department of Transportation.

The plaza is located between West 207th Street and 10th Avenue. Safety improvements were also made to the area, like converting Post Avenue into a one-way street and installing a “shared street” that has a 5 mph speed limit, officials said.

The DOT has installed more than 580,000 square feet of new pedestrian space in 2023, which is more than any prior year on record, according to officials.

The DOT said it had done years of outreach before creating the plaza.

“Every New Yorker deserves safe streets and welcoming spaces where they can meet with family and friends or enjoy public events that help build community with their neighbors,” DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez said.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.