NEW YORK (PXI11) — A new app is helping hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers track where the nearest pantries are and when families in need can pick up groceries and critical supplies, avoiding long lines.

There’s a continual stream of food and PPE being delivered to nonprofit organization UA3. The Plentiful App, run by the United Way New York City, is helping make the critical connection between those in need and free food and supplies from local pantries.

Mike Mills from the Lower East Side downloaded the app. Mills didn’t have to wait in line to get food. He also set up his next appointment to get groceries.

With the app, you can plug in your address, schedule an appointment, and get email and text updates on special food distributions, on anything from baby formula, diapers, to culturally appropriate meals.

Councilmember Christopher Marte says technology especially helps older New Yorkers avoid waiting in line in the summer heat. On Mondays and Thursdays, UA3 feeds over two thousand people. Now, thanks there’s a little technology streamlining the process and bringing the community together.

If someone doesn’t know how to use the app, organizations like UA3 will sign you up in person. Anyone can sign up online with an email address and cell phone number or download the Apple and Android mobile apps.