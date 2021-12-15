New NYPD commissioner will tackle safety concerns, crime in boroughs

Straight out of the box, the new NYPD commissioner found herself addressing a homicide in Brooklyn.

Hours after Nassau County Chief Keechant Sewell was named the head of the largest police department in the country, she headed to the scene of Tuesday night’s deadly shooting of a Flatbush deli worker.

“The impact that shootings like these have on a community are profound,” she said. “We are going to do better, we have to do better, and we are going to do it from day one.”

Sewell and Mayor-elect Eric Adams walked through the neighborhood Wednesday.

“This is the new general,” he said of Sewell. “She must lead her troops into battle, she can’t send them into battle. We are going to be visible in our community to let people know we are here with you.”

Sewell takes over the department during an unstable time, primarily with concerns over gun violence.

There is also a strained relationship between the police and the community.

It’s expected that once Sewell and Adams take over, more officers will be around the boroughs on foot patrol interacting with their local communities.