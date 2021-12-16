NYC’s new top cop Keechant Sewell ‘more than ready’ to lead NYPD

NEW YORK — It’s about to be a new era for the New York City Police Department after Mayor-elect Eric Adams announced his pick for the new police commissioner.

Queens native Keechant Sewell will make history when she’s sworn in as the 45th commissioner of the NYPD at the beginning of the new year. Sewell will be the first woman and the third Black person to lead the nation’s biggest police department.

One day after Adams formally introduced her, Sewell spoke with the PIX11 Morning News, saying she was “absolutely ready for the challenge.”

Sewell noted that she’s worked in policing for half of her life. Most recently she served as chief of detectives for the Nassau County Police on Long Island.

Sewell also spoke about how she’s planning to lead the department in her own way and the importance of breaking down silos between the city’s safety agencies to ensure New Yorkers feel safe.

She also touched on gun violence, plans to bring back a new version of the NYPD’s controversial plainclothes unit, bail reform, subway and transit safety, and why being transparent with New Yorkers about the department is important.

Plus, Sewell shared her message for all the young girls watching as she makes history.

“There is nothing you can’t do.”