NEW YORK (PIX11) — Lisa Bova-Hiatt, the new NYCHA CEO and chair, led the Public Housing Preservation Trust‘s first board meeting.

Bova-Hiatt said it is a historical moment, one she calls a turning point for NYCHA.

The Public Housing Preservation Trust would allow NYCHA to bundle tens of thousands of housing vouchers from the federal government, known as the Tenant Protection Vouchers, to raise billions of dollars to be used for repairs.

On the new Public Housing Preservation Trust board are several NYCHA tenant presidents who are helping over this program.

One of those people is Karen Bionde, the president of the Red Hook Houses in Brooklyn. Another president on that board is Barbara McFadden, the tenant president of Nostrand House, also in Brooklyn. Both say they were skeptical at first but now believe it is the best way to finally fix NYCHA.

NYCHA’s federal monitor, Bart Schwartz, said he is confident in the new CEO activating a plan of action.

The Trust was signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul in June 2022.

The board will oversee financing and procurement, a critical part of the new public entity, designed to unlock billions of dollars to repair developments for NYCHA residents.

NYCHA will select the first development that will get to vote on whether they want the trust, pact, public, private partnership, or remain section 9. There will be 100 days (about three and a half months) of engagement with the residents to inform and discuss in detail the options they can vote for.

NYCHA estimates it will need $40 billion to fully upgrade about 172,000 apartments across New York City.