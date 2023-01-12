NEW YORK (PIX11) — There are two new bosses at the New York City Housing Authority — a CEO and COO — appointed just last year.

Both leaders are women from New York City who have extensive housing experience. They now run 330 housing developments where more than 400,000 New Yorkers live. Right now, they have their work cut out for them.

NYCHA CEO Lisa Bova-Hiatt and NYCHA COO Eva Trimble spoke exclusively with PIX11 News. Leading NYCHA is a challenge and one that’s deeply personal for Bova-Hiatt, who is from Brooklyn and worked for the city and state for 28 years. She got the job at NYCHA this past September.

PIX11 News asked them why thousands of residents this winter are still without heat and hot water. They said it’s not always the boilers, sometimes it’s the distribution systems. They were meeting with heating and elevator teams, who all happen to be women. Eighty-eight of the 128 property mangers across NYCHA are also women.

Trimble, who stepped into the role of COO in July 2022, said her focus is listening to the needs of residents and then taking action.