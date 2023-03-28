NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ plan to make the city cleaner by reducing the time trash can be brought out to the street will take effect on April 1, according to the Department of Sanitation.

“Six weeks ago, Mayor Adams and I stood with civic leaders in announcing a plan to finally undo a relic of the 1970s – the piles of black bags on our curbs all afternoon,” said DSNY Commissioner Jessica Tisch. “I want to thank everyone who provided public comment, and I want to warn the rats: this spring, the early-rat dinner special is over.”

Residential buildings and businesses will be given options for bringing garbage to the street.

Folks in residential buildings can put their trash in a secure container out on the curb after 6 p.m. Bundled cardboard can also be placed next to secure containers at this time. If there are no secure containers and only trash bags, you will have to wait until after 8 p.m. to bring your trash out to the curb.

For buildings with more than nine residential units, the property owners had the option in January to opt-in to a 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. set-out window.

Business owners can put trash out one hour before closing as long as it is in a secure container. However, business owners electing only to use trash bags will have to wait until after 8 p.m. to bring their trash to the curb.

These rules also apply to recycling and curbside composting. DSNY will increase its collection during the midnight shift. This will allow the time trash sits on the street to decrease the time trash sits on the street.