MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — The final steel beam was raised on Monday to complete the framing for a new skyscraper in New York City, which will be the future home of JPMorgan Chase’s global headquarters.

The 60-story skyscraper will be New York City’s largest all-electric tower. The skyscraper is located at 270 Park Ave. in Midtown Manhattan. The building will be home to around 14,000 employees when it opens by the end of 2025.

