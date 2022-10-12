NEW YORK (PIX11) –​ Step by step, we’re getting closer to the stunning colors of New York’s peak fall foliage, and this fall, there’s a new tool to help you discover it all.

“We’ve been working on this for the last, I would say, two months,” said NYC Parks Master Arborist James Kaechele, “thinking about what trees color up in what order, what trees we should focus on that folks really identify really quickly.”

NYC Parks has created the #FallForNYC Fall Foliage Tracker, a website that tracks popular trees’ colors.

“We’ve got just shy of 700,000 street trees,” said Kaechele, “and then the best guess is there are about seven million trees in New York City, so almost one for every New Yorker.”

From Maple, to Sweetgum, to Ginkgo trees, the tracker is going to be able to tell you all about the different kinds of species of trees you’ll find in the city and when they’re expected to be at their peak.

“Over the last two years we’ve seen New Yorkers more and more engaged with the natural areas around them, and those street trees are some of the plants they interact with all the time,” Kaechele said.

Of course, you can’t think of vivid fall trees without thinking of Central Park, but Kaechele says you’ll have to wait a little bit longer.

“Because of the urban heat island effect, actually Manhattan is going to be the last to see fall color,” said Kaechele. “It’s out the boroughs, like Queens and Brooklyn, where I’ve been today, that we’re going to see some of the first fall color.”

In Highbridge Park in Upper Manhattan, some trees are starting to turn a new leaf.

It’s pretty simple: go to the NYC Parks website, find the tracker, and you’ll find five blocks of easily identifiable trees, darkened, as of now. Parks says a checkmark will appear, and the image will brighten, on the trees that are in fall color.

“It’s just a great way to get people more engaged with our trees,” said Kaechele.