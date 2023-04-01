FILE: Pedestrians pass by trash bags piled on a street in Manhattan on Oct. 28, 2021. (Photo by ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK (PIX11) – New garbage rules went into effect in New York City on Saturday, changing not only when but how New Yorkers can put their trash to the curb.

The changes are part of Mayor Eric Adams’ push to eradicate rats in the five boroughs. The plan also aims to make city streets cleaner by reducing the amount of time filthy, smelly trash bags can sit on the street.

“Waste set out times have changed for businesses & residents after DECADES of black bags out at all hours,” the Department of Sanitation said in a reminder tweet on Saturday. “And we’re doing more of our collection hours earlier, too.”

Here’s what New York City residents, building owners and business owners need to know about the new trash rules:

Garbage rules for residential buildings

Tenants and landlords of residences of any size, from single-family homes to multiple-unit buildings, have two options to place garbage on the curb on their designated pickup day.

If you have a trash container that is 55 gallons or less with a secure lid, you can place the garbage can(s) out after 6 p.m.

If you plan to put garbage bags directly on the curb or street with no garbage can, you have to wait until 8 p.m. to do so.

Regardless if you’re using a garbage can or trash bags, all waste must be placed on the street by midnight to ensure collection, according to DSNY.

Trash rules for business owners

Business owners in New York City also have two options when placing garbage on the curb on their designated day.

If you are using a container with a secure lid, you can put the garbage can(s) out as early as one hour before closing time. Trash containers must be removed from the street by the time the business opens the next day.

If you are putting trash bags on the street, business owners need to wait until 8 p.m.

The only exception to these rules is for businesses where waste is collected from a loading dock, according to DSNY.