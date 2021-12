NEW YORK – Mayor-elect Eric Adams will take office in just a a few days and when he does, he’ll be working alongside the most diverse City Council in the history of New York.

The Council shattered glass ceilings this year with the most women elected to serve, with Adrienne Adams, a Black woman, poised to lead as the next City Council speaker.

Adams spoke with the PIX11 Morning News to discuss her priorities in the new role and the biggest issues concerning New Yorkers now.