NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams and the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene announced a new campaign to help New Yorkers live a healthier, longer life.

“Healthy NYC” is the new ambitious initiative to increase life expectancy to exceed 83 by 2030.

Life expectancy in New York City dropped from 82 years old in 2019, to 78 in 2020, and then slightly rebounded to slightly above 80 in 2021. COVID-19 was the biggest driver of the decrease in life expectancy in 2020, according to health officials.

Healthy NYC aims to:

Reduce cardiovascular disease and diabetes by 5%

Reduce cancers like lung, breast, and colon cancer by 20%

Lower the pregnancy mortality rate associated with Black women by 10%

If all of the HealthyNYC goals are met, 7,300 deaths could be prevented by the target date of 2030, according to officials.

