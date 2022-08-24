Vials of empty monkeypox vaccines sit at a table at Seattle Central College in Seattle, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. (Daniel Kim/The Seattle Times via AP)

NEW YORK (PIX11) – New York City opened up more than 12,000 monkeypox vaccine appointments Wednesday evening, as the health department transitions to a new strategy that will expand the availability of doses.

The first-dose appointments were made available on New York City’s vaccine portal at 6 p.m. The appointments will take place from Aug. 25 through Sept. 3.

New York City health officials are working to implement a new vaccination strategy to spread out the supply of available doses. Monkeypox vaccines will eventually be administered primarily through intradermal injections, instead of subcutaneous injections.

The intradermal injections include a smaller dose of the vaccine but produce a similar immune response to subcutaneous injections, according to the FDA. This new strategy will increase the number of available doses by up to five times as many, officials said.

“In recent weeks the monkeypox virus has continued to spread at a rate that has made it clear our current vaccine supply will not meet the current demand,” FDA Commissioner Robert Califf said in a statement. “The FDA quickly explored other scientifically appropriate options to facilitate access to the vaccine for all impacted individuals. By increasing the number of available doses, more individuals who want to be vaccinated against monkeypox will now have the opportunity to do so.”

With more monkeypox vaccine doses becoming available for New Yorkers, new information about second-dose availability will be shared within the next week, health officials said.

Find more information about monkeypox on the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene website.